Duvall's 2-run homer lifts Braves past Rockies 6-5

Charlie Blackmon's grand slam wasn't enough for Colorado on Thursday night.

DENVER — Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer in Atlanta’s three-run fifth inning, and the Braves overcame a grand slam by Charlie Blackmon to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Thursday night.

Jorge Soler also homered and Austin Riley had a two-run double for Atlanta, which took the opener of a four-game series after losing three straight to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves also stayed two games ahead of Philadelphia in the NL East.

Five Atlanta relievers combined for six scoreless innings after Touki Toussaint struggled.

Jacob Webb got six outs for the win, and Will Smith worked the ninth for his 30th save.

