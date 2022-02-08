x
Colorado Rockies

Rockies' Bud Black agrees to contract extension

Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

DENVER — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black has agreed to a one-year extension through the 2023 season.

Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including a 91-72 mark in 2018.

Black's 349 victories are third-most in team history, trailing Clint Hurdle’s 534 and Don Baylor’s 440.

Black was named the seventh manager in club history in November of 2016. He was named a National League Manager of the Year finalist in 2017 and 2018 after leading the team to back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time in team history.

Credit: AP Photo/Chris Carlson
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black gestures during bullpen practice at their spring baseball training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

