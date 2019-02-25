DENVER — The Colorado Rockies and manager Bud Black have agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2022 season, the club announced Monday.

Black was entering the final year of his initial three-year contract.

The Rockies have a 178-147 record and have reached the postseason as a National League Wild Card in each of Black's two seasons with the club.

Black, 61, was named a National League Manager of the Year finalist in 2017 and 2018.

The Rockies' 91 wins in 2018 were the second-most wins in franchise history.

Black was named the seventh manager in Rockies history on Nov. 7, 2016.

