Bumgarner gets 1st win for D-backs, Rockies lose 11-3 in final game of 2020

The Rockies started the season 11-3 before a disappointing finish that saw Jon Gray, Nolan Arendao and David Dahl all land on the IL.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner pitched five scoreless innings to win his first game for Arizona in his ninth and final start this season, and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 11-3 to close disappointing years for both teams. 

Bumgarner, a former World Series MVP for San Francisco, left the Giants as a free agent for an  $85 million, five-year contract to pitch in the desert. 

Arizona finished last in the NL West at 25-35, one game ahead of Colorado, with the Rockies finishing up at 26-34. 

Colorado started the season 11-3 before a disappointing finish that saw Jon Gray, Nolan Arendao and David Dahl all land on the IL.  

