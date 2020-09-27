Bumgarner gets 1st win for D-backs, Rockies lose 11-3 in final game of 2020

The Rockies started the season 11-3 before a disappointing finish that saw Jon Gray, Nolan Arendao and David Dahl all land on the IL.

PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner pitched five scoreless innings to win his first game for Arizona in his ninth and final start this season, and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 11-3 to close disappointing years for both teams.

Bumgarner, a former World Series MVP for San Francisco, left the Giants as a free agent for an $85 million, five-year contract to pitch in the desert.

Arizona finished last in the NL West at 25-35, one game ahead of Colorado, with the Rockies finishing up at 26-34.