Douglas County's Williams agrees to terms with Rockies

Pitcher Case Williams was selected by his hometown team in the 2020 MLB draft.

DENVER — Case Williams made his childhood dream official Wednesday.

It's been a whirlwind for the recent Douglas County High School graduate, just a few days removed from being drafted by his hometown team.

The Colorado Rockies selected the local right-handed pitcher in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft (110th overall), and both sides agreed to terms Wednesday.

According to a release from the Rockies, the agreement terms will not be released, per club policy.

"I started to tear up and so did my dad," Williams told 9NEWS last week. "It just felt like forever and it happened and it was so unbelievable and it didn't feel real, really."

Williams was originally committed to play baseball at Santa Clara University before being drafted shifted his focus.

His dreams of pitching at Coors Field may now become a reality.

"I've been a fan of them my entire life. I've lived here since I was six months old. I've been to plenty of games, I was able to play there last June in the Rockies Futures Game," he said.

In addition to the Futures Game, Williams admits throwing a no-hitter was the highlight of his high school career -- during which he struck out 11 Cherokee Trail batters on March 28, 2019.

Williams' mother, Erika, was not only relieved to hear he son's name called by an MLB organization in a shortened draft, but by the one closest to home.

"We knew that our 18-year-old was going to be in good hands," Erika Williams said. "They were going to care for him, develop him, and give him the chances to bring it home for the Rockies."