This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Bring on the nachos, hot dogs and beer. It’s here, the opening day for our beloved Colorado Rockies! The city will be buzzing with excitement on Friday, April 5.

Of course, downtown will be busy with fans having a good time. These offers are only valid on opening day. You can be a baseball fan and bargain hunter, so here are a few deals for opening day:

After the first pitch, get one free beer with every Haus item purchased (Haus Dog, sausage, burger or chicken). The offer starts at 2:15 p.m. and runs until the end of the game. 8316 E. Northfield Blvd.

Show your opening day game ticket for a buy-one-get-one free beer. According to the bar, Coors Field is only a 7-minute bike (or 20-minute walk) from its 3845 Lipan St. location.

The burger chain’s 50th anniversary Forever Yummmm Food Truck Tour makes its final stop at Coors Field from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with free steak fries. The big red food truck will be parked at 21st and Blake St.

Show your opening day game ticket and get a buy-one-get-one free sandwich (5″ or 7″ non-specialty sandwich. The offer is only valid at its 2425 Broadway location.

The fun gets started at 8 a.m. — meaning drinking and partying. Visit the Coors Light promo team from 10 a.m. to noon for a chance to win opening game tickets. The bar will also be serving Coors Light for $4. Plus, jam out to a courtyard DJ all day. 2015 Market St.

The LoDo hotspot offers a free house-made brat and free first Coors Light beer from 11 a.m. through the first pitch. Click here to RSVP. The official address is 1550 17th St., but the entrance is on Wazee between 16th and 17th Streets.

AP Photo/Ed Andrieski

Of course, there are bound to be many more opening day specials and promos around the city. The trick is to ask the bartender or a staff member. Plus, always keep your peepers open for promo signs in the window or on the sidewalk.

