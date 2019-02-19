SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Charlie Blackmon believes the 2019 Colorado Rockies are the best team he's ever played for.

That's a pretty bold statement considering the fact that the Rockies are coming off back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time in franchise history.

It's also far different than the national belief in this club. Outside of Colorado, many expect that the Rockies will fall off this season. They're predicted to barley break even this season and Las Vegas has them listed as a 30:1 long-shot to win the World Series.

Winning it all is something almost every team believes they can achieve at this time of the season, but the Rockies say goals are realistic.

"It's talked about but there's a lot of steps to get to that, but we have to focus on each day," third baseman Nolan Arenado said.

"I don't think it should be taken lightly," cautioned outfielder Charlie Blackmon. "Making it to the World Series is not easy and a lot of respect should be given towards how hard it is to reach that level."

Shortstop Trevor Story added: "We talk about it but it's not like we're throwing it around loosely, but that's our goal."

The Rockies will play their first spring training game this Saturday. They begin the season on March 28 in Miami before playing their home opener against the Dodgers on April 5.