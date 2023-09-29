x
Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon and Colorado Rockies agree to 2024 contract

A four-time All-Star, Blackmon has spent his entire 13-season big league career with Colorado.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon tosses his sheared bat after grounding out against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tom Cosgrove in the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies agreed Friday to a one-year contract for 2024 that prevents the outfielder from becoming a free agent.

The 37-year-old is in the final season of a six-year contract guaranteeing $108 million, a deal Blackmon agreed to after winning the NL batting title with a .331 average.

A four-time All-Star, Blackmon has spent his entire 13-season big league career with Colorado. Only Todd Helton at 17 seasons played longer for the Rockies.

Blackmon entered Friday’s game against Minnesota hitting .283 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs.

“Charlie Blackmon is synonymous with Rockies baseball and we look forward to watching him continue his great career at 20th and Blake,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said in a statement. “Nobody works harder than Charlie preparing for the game and we are excited to see him contribute both on the field and in the clubhouse for another season.”

