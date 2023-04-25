Blackmon hits 40th leadoff HR, Rockies beat Guardians 5-1

Colorado won its first series of the season on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Charlie Blackmon homered and drove in two runs, Brenton Doyle had his first three major league hits and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Tuesday night to clinch their first series win this season.

Colorado, a National League-worst 8-17, lost 11 of 12 before winning its first two games of the three-game series by 11-1. The Rockies have won consecutive games for just the third time this season.

Blackmon hit his 40th leadoff homer, ninth-most, on the second pitch of the game and then had an RBI double off Peyton Battenfield (0-2) in a three-run second that built a 4-0 lead. Blackmon scored on Kris Bryant’s single, tying Larry Walker for second in Rockies history with 892 runs.

A day going 0 for 3 with a walk in his debut, the 24-year-old Doyle singled in the second, hit an RBI double in the sixth and reached on an infield single in the eighth. He also stole two bases.

Ryan Feltner (2-2) allowed an unearned run and five hits over six innings. The Ohio State product struck out six and walked none.

Brent Suter and Justin Lawrence completed a six-hitter.

Cleveland, 1-4 on a six-game homestand, ended a 14-inning scoreless streak in the sixth when Amed Rosario's sacrifice fly scored Steven Kwan. The Guardians are 3-8 at Progressive Field.

Battenfield made his third start since being recalled on April 12, giving up season highs of four runs and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

TANNER TIME

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee, one of the top prospects in the organization, could make his big league debut Wednesday. Bibee was scratched from his start for Triple-A Columbus, lining him up to fill the spot created by Cleveland’s weekend doubleheader.

The 24-year-old is 10-2 with a 2.13 ERA over two minor league seasons.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (right forearm inflammation), who has been on the 15-day IL since April 11, will be activated for the three-game series finale.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left oblique strain) could throw his first bullpen session next week. Civale was placed on the IL following his April 7 start against Seattle.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Noah Davis (0-0, 0.93 ERA), who has only allowed one earned run over his first two starts, is scheduled to take the start Wednesday. The Guardians have not named a starter.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n