Blackmon 2-out slam caps 5-run rally in 9th, Rockies beat Angels

Colorado started off its 9-game home stand with a dramatic win over Los Angeles on Friday night.

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon hit a two-out grand slam that capped a five-run rally in the ninth inning and lifted the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Angels 8-4.

Blackmon hammered Jose Quijada’s fastball down the middle of the plate on a 3-1 count over the wall in right center for his second grand slam of the season and third of his career.

It was the fourth walk-off hit overall, three of them homers. It was Los Angeles’ major league-high 13th blown save of the season.