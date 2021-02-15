C.J. Cron agrees to minor league deal with Rockies

Cron, 31, hit .190 with four homers and eight RBIs in 13 games with Detroit last season.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will be taking a look at another first baseman after signing C.J. Cron to a minor-league deal with an invite to major league spring training.

Cron, 31, hit .190 with four homers and eight RBIs in 13 games with Detroit last season.

He was the 17th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2011 and has appeared in 686 career games with the Angels, Minnesota, Tampa Bay and the Tigers.