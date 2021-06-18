Cron hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Brewers 6-5

Colorado won its fifth game in a row Friday night, the Rockies' longest win streak of the season.

DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 to extend their winning streak to a season-high five

All five wins have come in the thin air of mile-high Coors Field, where the Rockies are 25-14 and batting a major league-high .281.

Colorado is a major league-worst 5-27 on the road and hitting a big league-low .200.

With Ryan McMahon starting the 10th on second base under pandemic rules, Cron singled off Devin Williams.

