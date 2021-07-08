C.J. Cron homers twice, Rockies rout Marlins 14-2

Colorado continued its home-run streak in Friday night's victory at Coors Field.

DENVER — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a three-run drive in Colorado’s nine-run fourth inning, and the Rockies routed the Miami Marlins 14-2 on Friday night.

Ryan McMahon, Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz also homered and the Rockies got another strong outing from German Marquez.

He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven.

Brendan Rodgers had two hits and an RBI to extend his career-high hitting streak to 13 games, Raimel Tapia singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Miguel Rojas homered off Yency Almonte in the eighth for the Marlins.

>>Video above: When does Trevor's Rockies story end?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.