Kershaw tosses 7 strong innings, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1

DENVER — Clayton Kershaw held Colorado to four hits and a run over seven strong innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Rockies 6-1.
Chris Taylor homered, tripled and drove in three runs and AJ Pollock also hit a home run for the Dodgers.
Kershaw threw just 86 pitches -- 59 for strikes -- while striking out six and not walking a batter to improve to 6-2 for the NL West leaders.
Colorado and Los Angeles will play in the four-game series finale on Sunday afternoon, the Rockies' last home game at Coors Field this season.
