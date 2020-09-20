Kershaw tosses 7 strong innings, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1

Colorado dropped its third straight game to Los Angeles on Saturday night. The four-game series finale is Sunday afternoon.

DENVER — Clayton Kershaw held Colorado to four hits and a run over seven strong innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Rockies 6-1.

Chris Taylor homered, tripled and drove in three runs and AJ Pollock also hit a home run for the Dodgers.

Kershaw threw just 86 pitches -- 59 for strikes -- while striking out six and not walking a batter to improve to 6-2 for the NL West leaders.

Colorado and Los Angeles will play in the four-game series finale on Sunday afternoon, the Rockies' last home game at Coors Field this season.