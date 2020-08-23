x
Bellinger homers in 9th as Dodgers defeat Rockies 4-3

Colorado's current losing streak was extended to six games with Saturday night's walk-off defeat.
Credit: AP Photo/Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, center, is welcomed by teammates after his game-ending solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger’s home run leading off the ninth inning gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 4-3 win over the slumping Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Bellinger drove a slider from Daniel Bard (1-2) just over the glove of Rockies right fielder Sam Hilliard for his seventh home run of the season and the second walk-off shot of his career.

Chris Taylor also homered for the Dodgers, who have won 12 of 14 games this season when hitting at least two home runs.

Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the win after coming on to get the last out of the ninth inning.

