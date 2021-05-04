Gov. Polis will be 'burning up the phones' to bring MLB All-Star Game to Colorado

With the league moving the 2021 game from Atlanta due to a new voter law, Colorado Governor Jared Polis wants to bring it to Denver.

DENVER — Coors Field and the city of Denver will host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game if Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) gets his wish.

The league announced earlier this week the game will be moved out of Atlanta due to a new law in Georgia that restricts voting rights.

On Friday night, The Athletic reported Coors Field and the Rockies were a candidate to host the game that is looking for a new city. 9NEWS reached out to Polis' office on Sunday night and received the following statement:

“The Governor knows that Colorado is the best home for the All-Star Game, especially because Colorado also has strong laws that enable voters to cast their legal ballots any way they choose including through mail or in person. The Governor will be burning up the phones the next few days to see if there is an opening to bring the All-Star game to Denver.”

Several other Colorado representatives, including Diana DeGette and Jena Griswold, have tweeted in recent days they would like to see the game played in Denver.

The @MLB should give Denver a call.



Colorado would be thrilled to host the 2021 All-Star Game. — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) April 3, 2021

Denver is a natural choice to host the 2021 #ASG. Colorado has accessible, secure elections & according to Rockies pitcher Jon Gray the home run derby would be epic. https://t.co/wonyerIAfx — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) April 3, 2021

The Rockies and Colorado last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998 and are not currently scheduled to host in the coming years.

The organization declined to comment on the possibility when reached by 9NEWS on Sunday afternoon.