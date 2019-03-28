MIAMI — The Colorado Rockies have announced their Opening Day 25-man roster for 2019.
The Rockies open their 27th season in Major League Baseball at 2:10 p.m. Thursday against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.
Denver-native Kyle Freeland will make his first career Opening Day start and five players are on the Opening Day roster for the first time: David Dahl, Garrett Hampson, DJ Johnson, Harrison Musgrave and Raimel Tapia.
Colorado Rockies 2019 Opening Day 25-man roster:
Right-handed Pitchers:
- Chad Bettis
- Wade Davis
- Jon Gray
- DJ Johnson
- German Márquez
- Scott Oberg
- Seunghwan Oh
- Bryan Shaw
Left-handed Pitchers:
- Tyler Anderson
- Mike Dunn
- Kyle Freeland
- Jake McGee
- Harrison Musgrave
Catchers:
- Chris Iannetta
- Tony Wolters
Infielders:
- Nolan Arenado
- Garrett Hampson
- Ryan McMahon
- Daniel Murphy
- Mark Reynolds
- Trevor Story
Outfielders:
- Charlie Blackmon
- David Dahl
- Ian Desmond
- Raimel Tapia
Disabled List:
- LHP Chris Rusin
- RHP Antonio Senzatela
After a four-game series in Miami, the Rockies will play a three-game Interleague series in Tampa Bay against the Rays.
The Rockies' 2019 Home Opener will take place Friday, April 5 at Coors Field in Denver.
WATCH | Crews prepare Coors Field for home opener
RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?
RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS