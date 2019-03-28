MIAMI — The Colorado Rockies have announced their Opening Day 25-man roster for 2019.

The Rockies open their 27th season in Major League Baseball at 2:10 p.m. Thursday against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. 

Denver-native Kyle Freeland will make his first career Opening Day start and five players are on the Opening Day roster for the first time: David Dahl, Garrett Hampson, DJ Johnson, Harrison Musgrave and Raimel Tapia.

Colorado Rockies 2019 Opening Day 25-man roster:

Right-handed Pitchers:

  • Chad Bettis
  • Wade Davis
  • Jon Gray
  • DJ Johnson
  • German Márquez
  • Scott Oberg
  • Seunghwan Oh
  • Bryan Shaw

Left-handed Pitchers:

  • Tyler Anderson
  • Mike Dunn
  • Kyle Freeland
  • Jake McGee
  • Harrison Musgrave

Catchers:

  • Chris Iannetta
  • Tony Wolters

Infielders:

  • Nolan Arenado
  • Garrett Hampson
  • Ryan McMahon
  • Daniel Murphy
  • Mark Reynolds
  • Trevor Story

Outfielders:

  • Charlie Blackmon
  • David Dahl
  • Ian Desmond
  • Raimel Tapia

Disabled List:

  • LHP Chris Rusin
  • RHP Antonio Senzatela

After a four-game series in Miami, the Rockies will play a three-game Interleague series in Tampa Bay against the Rays. 

The Rockies' 2019 Home Opener will take place Friday, April 5 at Coors Field in Denver. 

