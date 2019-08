DENVER — The Colorado Rockies 2020 schedule has been released!

The Rockies open their 27th season on Thursday, March 26 on the road at Petco Park in San Diego.

The 2020 Home Opener at Coors Field will take place Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m.

American League teams coming to Coors Field next summer include the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians.

Annual firework shows at Coors Field are planned for Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, as well as Friday, Sept. 25.

Colorado Rockies 2020 Schedule

March 26-29: at San Diego Padres

March 30-April 1: at Los Angeles Dodgers

April 3-5: vs. San Diego Padres

April 7-8: vs. Texas Rangers

April 10-12: at Arizona Diamondbacks

April 14-16: at San Diego Padres

April 17-19: vs. St. Louis Cardinals

April 21-23: at San Francisco Giants

April 24-26: vs. Milwaukee Brewers

April 28-29: vs. Chicago White Sox

May 1-3: at Philadelphia Phillies

May 4-6: at Detroit Tigers

May 7-10: vs. Cincinnati Reds

May 11-14: vs. San Francisco Giants

May 15-17: at Miami Marlins

May 19-20: at Chicago White Sox

May 22-24: vs. Philadelphia Phillies

May 25-28: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

May 29-31: at San Francisco Giants

June 1-3: at Arizona Diamondbacks

June 4-7: at Los Angeles Dodgers

June 9-11: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

June 12-14: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

June 16-18: at St. Louis Cardinals

June 19-21: vs. San Diego Padres

June 23-24: vs. Kansas City Royals

June 26-28: at Minnesota Twins

June 29-July 1: at Pittsburgh Pirates

July 3-5: vs. San Francisco Giants

July 6-8: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

July 9-12: at Milwaukee Brewers

July 14: MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

July 17-19: vs. Atlanta Braves

July 20-23: vs. Miami Marlins

July 24-26: at Cincinnati Reds

July 27-29: at Washington Nationals

July 31-Aug. 2: vs. San Francisco Giants

Aug. 3-Aug. 5: vs. New York Mets

Aug. 7-Aug. 9: at San Diego Padres

Aug. 10-Aug.13: at Arizona Diamondbacks

Aug. 14-Aug. 16: at San Francisco Giants

Aug. 17-Aug. 20: vs. Washington Nationals

Aug. 21-Aug. 23: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Aug. 24-Aug. 25: at Texas Rangers

Aug. 27.-Aug. 30: at Atlanta Braves

Aug. 31-Sept. 3: at New York Mets

Sept. 4-Sept. 6: vs. Cleveland Indians

Sept. 7-Sept. 9: vs. Chicago Cubs

Sept. 11-Sept. 13: vs. San Diego Padres

Sept. 15-Sept. 16: at Los Angeles Dodgers

Sept. 18-Sept. 20: at Chicago Cubs

Sept. 22-Sept. 24: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sept. 25-Sept. 27: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

