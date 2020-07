Colorado Rockies 2021 schedule announced

The Rockies begin their 28th season at Coors Field on April 1, 2021.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have announced their 162-game schedule for the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

The Rockies will open their 28th season on Thursday, April 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, at home for the first time since 2011.

The season begins with a four-game series against the Dodgers followed by a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 2021 Interleague Play schedule for the Rockies will be against the American League West Division, with home games against Houston, Texas, Oakland and Seattle.

Annual firework shows at Coors Field are planned for Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, as well as Sept. 24.

Colorado Rockies 2021 Schedule

April 1-4: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

April 5-8: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

April 9-11: at San Francisco Giants

April 10-12: at Arizona Diamondbacks

April 13-15: at Los Angeles Dodgers

April 16-18: vs. New York Mets

April 20-21: vs. Houston Astros

April 23-25: vs. Philadelphia Phillies

April 26-28: at San Francisco Giants

April 29-May 2: at Arizona Diamondbacks

May 3-5: vs. San Francisco Giants

May 7-9: at St. Louis Cardinals

May 10-12: vs. San Diego Padres

May 13-16: vs. Cincinnati Reds

May 17-19: at San Diego Padres

May 21-23: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

May 24-27: at New York Mets

May 28-30: at Pittsburgh Pirates

June 1-3: vs. Texas Rangers

June 4-6: vs. Oakland Athletics

June 8-10: at Miami Marlins

June 11-13: at Cincinnati Reds

June 14-16: vs. San Diego Padres

June 17-20: vs. Milwaukee Brewers

June 22-23: at Seattle Mariners

June 25-27: at Milwaukee Brewers

June 28-30: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

July 1-4: vs. St. Louis Cardinals

July 6-8: at Arizona Diamondbacks

July 9-11: at San Diego Padres

July 12-14: All-Star Break

July 16-18: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

July 20-21: vs. Seattle Mariners

July 23-25: at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 26-28: at Los Angeles Angels

July 29-Aug 1: at San Diego Padres

Aug. 3-5: vs. Chicago Cubs

Aug. 6-8: vs. Miami Marlins

Aug. 10-11: at Houston Astros

Aug. 12-15: at San Francisco Giants

Aug. 17-19: vs. San Diego Padres

Aug. 20-22: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Aug. 23-25: at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 27-29: at Los Angeles Dodgers

Aug. 30-Sept. 1: at Texas Rangers

Sept. 2-5: vs. Atlanta Braves

Sept. 6-8: vs. San Francisco Giants

Sept. 9-12: at Philadelphia Phillies

Sept. 14-16: at Atlanta Braves

Sept. 17-19: at Washington Nationals

Sept. 21-23: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sept. 24-26: vs. San Francisco Giants

Sept. 27-29: vs. Washington Nationals

Oct. 1-3: at Arizona Diamondbacks

Game times have yet to be announced.