Colorado Rockies announce game times for 2021 schedule

The Rockies will spend Opening Day at Coors Field for the first time since 2011. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m., April 1.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the game times for the upcoming 2021 season.

The Rockies begin their 28th season on Thursday, April 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

This will be the first time since 2011 the Rockies have opened the season at home. All 30 MLB teams will begin play on April 1.

The Rockies begin with a four-game series against the Dodgers followed by a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 2021 Interleague schedule for the Rockies will be against the American League West, with home games against Houston, Texas, Oakland and Seattle.

Annual firework shows at Coors Field are planned for Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, as well as Sept. 24.

Colorado Rockies 2021 Schedule

April 1 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: 2:10 p.m.

April 2 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: 6:40 p.m.

April 3 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: 6:10 p.m.

April 4 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: 1:10 p.m.

April 6: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 6:40 p.m.

April 7: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 6:40 p.m.

April 8: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 1:10 p.m.

April 9 at San Francisco Giants

April 10 at San Francisco Giants

April 11 at San Francisco Giants

April 13 at Los Angeles Dodgers

April 14 at Los Angeles Dodgers

April 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers

April 16 vs. New York Mets: 6:40 p.m.

April 17 vs. New York Mets: 6:10 p.m.

April 18 vs. New York Mets: 1:10 p.m.

April 20 vs. Houston Astros: 6:40 p.m.

April 21 vs. Houston Astros: 1:10 p.m.

April 23 vs. Philadelphia Phillies: 6:40 p.m.

April 24 vs. Philadelphia Phillies: 6:10 p.m.

April 25 vs. Philadelphia Phillies: 1:10 p.m.

April 26 at San Francisco Giants

April 27 at San Francisco Giants

April 28 at San Francisco Giants

April 29 at Arizona Diamondbacks: 7:40 p.m.

April 30 at Arizona Diamondbacks: 7:40 p.m.

May 1 at Arizona Diamondbacks: 6:10 p.m.

May 2 at Arizona Diamondbacks: 2:10 p.m.

May 3 vs. San Francisco Giants: 6:40 p.m.

May 4 vs. San Francisco Giants: 6:40 p.m.

May 5 vs. San Francisco Giants: 1:10 p.m.

May 7 at St. Louis Cardinals: 6:15 p.m.

May 8 at St. Louis Cardinals: 12:15 p.m.

May 9 at St. Louis Cardinals: 12:15 p.m.

May 10 vs. San Diego Padres: 6:40 p.m.

May 11 vs. San Diego Padres: 6:40 p.m.

May 12 vs. San Diego Padres: 1:10 p.m.

May 13 vs. Cincinnati Reds: 6:40 p.m.

May 14 vs. Cincinnati Reds: 6:40 p.m.

May 15 vs. Cincinnati Reds: 6:10 p.m.

May 17 at San Diego Padres

May 18 at San Diego Padres

May 19 at San Diego Padres

May 21 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 6:40 p.m.

May 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 1:10 p.m.

May 23 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 1:10 p.m.

May 24 at New York Mets: 5:10 p.m.

May 25 at New York Mets: 5:10 p.m.

May 26 at New York Mets: 10:10 a.m.

May 28 at Pittsburgh Pirates: 4:35 p.m.

May 29 at Pittsburgh Pirates: 2:05 p.m.

May 30 at Pittsburgh Pirates: 11:05 a.m.

June 1 vs. Texas Rangers: 6:40 p.m.

June 2 vs. Texas Rangers: 6:40 p.m.

June 3 vs. Texas Rangers: 1:10 p.m.

June 4 vs. Oakland Athletics: 6:40 p.m.

June 5 vs. Oakland Athletics: 7:10 p.m.

June 6 vs. Oakland Athletics: 1:10 p.m.

June 8 at Miami Marlins

June 9 at Miami Marlins

June 10 at Miami Marlins

June 11 at Cincinnati Reds: 5:10 p.m.

June 12 at Cincinnati Reds: 2:10 p.m.

June 13 at Cincinnati Reds: 11:10 a.m.

June 14 vs. San Diego Padres: 6:40 p.m.

June 15 vs. San Diego Padres: 6:40 p.m.

June 16 vs. San Diego Padres: 1:10 p.m.

June 17 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: 6:40 p.m.

June 18 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: 6:40 p.m.

June 19 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: 7:10 p.m.

June 20 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: 1:10 p.m.

June 22 at Seattle Mariners: 8:10 p.m.

June 23 at Seattle Mariners: 2:10 p.m.

June 25 at Milwaukee Brewers: 6:10 p.m.

June 26 at Milwaukee Brewers: 7:10 p.m.

June 27 at Milwaukee Brewers: 1:10 p.m.

June 28 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: 6:40 p.m.

June 29 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: 6:40 p.m.

June 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: 1:10 p.m.

July 1 vs. St. Louis Cardinals: 6:40 p.m.

July 2 vs. St. Louis Cardinals: 6:10 p.m.

July 3 vs. St. Louis Cardinals: 7:10 p.m.

July 4 vs. St. Louis Cardinals: 1:10 p.m.

July 6 at Arizona Diamondbacks: 7:40 p.m.

July 7 at Arizona Diamondbacks: 7:40 p.m.

July 8 at Arizona Diamondbacks: 1:40 p.m.

July 9 at San Diego Padres

July 10 at San Diego Padres

July 11 at San Diego Padres

July 12-14: All-Star Break

July 16 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: 6:40 p.m.

July 17 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: 6:10 p.m.

July 18 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: 1:10 p.m.

July 20 vs. Seattle Mariners: 6:40 p.m.

July 21 vs. Seattle Mariners: 1:10 p.m.

July 23 at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 24 at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 25 at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 26 at Los Angeles Angels

July 27 at Los Angeles Angels

July 28 at Los Angeles Angels

July 29 at San Diego Padres

July 30 at San Diego Padres

July 31 at San Diego Padres

Aug. 1 at San Diego Padres

Aug. 3 vs. Chicago Cubs: 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Chicago Cubs: 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Chicago Cubs: 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Miami Marlins: 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Miami Marlins: 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Miami Marlins: 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 10 at Houston Astros: 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 11 at Houston Astros: 12:10 p.m.

Aug. 12 at San Francisco Giants

Aug. 13 at San Francisco Giants

Aug. 14 at San Francisco Giants

Aug. 15 at San Francisco Giants

Aug. 16 vs. San Diego Padres: 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 17 vs. San Diego Padres: 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 18 vs. San Diego Padres: 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 20 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 21 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 24 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 25 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 27 at Los Angeles Dodgers

Aug. 28 at Los Angeles Dodgers

Aug. 29 at Los Angeles Dodgers

Aug. 30 at Texas Rangers: 6:05 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Texas Rangers: 6:05 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Texas Rangers: 12:05 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. Atlanta Braves: 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 3 vs. Atlanta Braves: 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Atlanta Braves: 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 5 vs. Atlanta Braves: 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. San Francisco Giants: 2:10 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. San Francisco Giants: 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. San Francisco Giants: 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Philadelphia Phillies: 5:05 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Philadelphia Phillies: 5:05 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Philadelphia Phillies: 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Philadelphia Phillies: 11:05 a.m.

Sept. 14 at Atlanta Braves: 5:20 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Atlanta Braves: 5:20 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Atlanta Braves: 10:20 a.m.

Sept. 17 at Washington Nationals

Sept. 18 at Washington Nationals

Sept. 19 at Washington Nationals

Sept. 21 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. San Francisco Giants: 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. San Francisco Giants: 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 26 vs. San Francisco Giants: 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Washington Nationals: 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Washington Nationals: 1:10 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Arizona Diamondbacks: 7:40 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Arizona Diamondbacks: 6:10 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Arizona Diamondbacks: 1:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies 2021 season tickets, 10-25 game mini-plans and the Rockies Passport tickets are on sale at Rockies.com.

