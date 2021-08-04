Colorado Rockies 2022 schedule announced

The Rockies begin their 29th season on March 31.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have announced their 162-game schedule for the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) season.

The Rockies will open their 29th season on Thursday, March 31 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The season begins with a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers followed by a two-game set in San Diego.

Colorado will return to Coors Field for their 2022 home opener against the Dodgers on Friday, April 8.

The 2022 Interleague Play schedule for the Rockies will be against the American League Central Division, with home games against Kansas City, Cleveland, the Chicago White Sox and Texas.

Annual firework shows at Coors Field are planned for Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2, as well as Friday, Sept. 23.

Information on promotional items for the 2022 regular season are being planned now and will be posted to rockies.com/promotions.

