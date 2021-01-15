Rockies agree to terms with multiple players

Colorado added six more signings Friday to avoid arbitration with all 11 eligible players.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced six more signings Friday afternoon, successfully avoiding arbitration with 11 eligible players.

Friday's signings included pitchers Jon Gray, Kyle Freeland, Carlos Estevez and Robert Stephenson -- as well as infielder Ryan McMahon and outfielder Raimel Tapia. All of whom have agreed to one-year contracts.

Pitchers Antonio Senzatela (Tuesday) and Mychal Givens (Thursday) agreed to terms with the Rockies earlier this week. They join Jairo Diaz, Daniel Bard and Elias Diaz as the 11 arbitration-eligible players who have been given new contracts.

Colorado currently has 39 players on its 40-man roster.

