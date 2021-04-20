Cron's 5 RBIs key Rockies' 6-2 win over Astros

Dom Nuñez also hit a home run for the Rockies, who snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Astros.

DENVER — C.J. Cron homered and drove in five runs, Jon Gray pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Dom Nuñez also hit a home run for the Rockies, who snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Astros.

Carlos Correa and Aledmys Díaz had RBI doubles for the Astros, who have lost eight of nine.

Gray had some control issues, walking four in his 6 2/3 innings, but allowed just three hits and one run.

He struck out six and benefited from a defense that turned three double plays.

Luis Garcia took the loss for Houston.

