Story slam overcomes 2 Harper homers, Rockies top Phils 12-2

DENVER — Trevor Story hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning, letting loose a shout to his dugout and a big bat flip, and the Colorado Rockies overcame two solo home runs by Bryce Harper to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Story hit his third career slam and second home run on a 2-2 curveball from Dave Hale, sending the ball 433 feet into the left-field seats.

Story did not hit his first home run of the season until Friday.

Harper hit a 430-foot drive to right-center in the first and a 468-foot drive in the third.

