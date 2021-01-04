Clint Hurdle returns to Colorado Rockies

Clint Hurdle served as the Rockies' manager across parts of eight seasons from 2002-09.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced Thursday that the club has named former Rockies manager and coach Clint Hurdle a special assistant to General Manager Bill Schmidt.

Hurdle will assist with player development and the First-Year Player Draft, according to the Rockies.

“I am thrilled to return to an organization that I love,” said Hurdle. “I’m looking forward to working with Bill and his staff and helping out wherever they need me.”

Hurdle served as the Rockies' manager across parts of eight seasons from 2002-09, the longest-tenured manager in franchise history. Hurdle's 534 wins as the Rockies' manager are the most as a manager in franchise history, and he stands as the only manager in franchise history to lead the club to a World Series.

After his departure from the Rockies, Hurdle managed the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011-19, amassing 735 wins.

Hurdle's 1,269 total wins as a manager rank as the 40th-most in Major League Baseball (MLB) history.

“We are extremely excited to welcome back Clint Hurdle to the Rockies organization,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager Bill Schmidt. “Clint has a long history with the Rockies and in this game, and he brings a wealth of knowledge that will be incredibly valuable to this organization and our players.”

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.