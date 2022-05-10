Rockies fire hitting coach, reassign infield coach

The Rockies said 7 of its 9 top coaches will return for the 2023 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — After finishing the season in the cellar of the National League West, the Colorado Rockies have made changes in their coaching department.

The Rockies and hitting coach Dave Magadan "have mutually agreed to part ways," the club announced Thursday.

The Rockies also said third base and infield coach Stu Cole has been reassigned to a minor league staff position

Manager Bud Black, bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott will all return for the 2023 season, the Rockies said in a press release.

The Rockies finished in last place in the National League West with a record of 68-94 in 2022.

This is the 24th time the Rockies have failed to quality for baseball's postseason in 30 seasons (the 1994 playoffs were canceled).

The Rockies made the playoffs in 1995, 2007, 2009, 2017 and 2018.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.