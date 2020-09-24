Colorado Rockies, DraftKings announce sports betting partnership

DraftKings has been named the official daily fantasy operator of the Rockies and the franchise’s first official sports betting operator.

DraftKings will receive stadium branding inside of Coors Field and will receive a license to utilize Rockies trademarks and logos, the Rockies said Thursday.

“We are proud to grow our presence in Colorado both in announcing our latest deal with the Rockies while also looking forward to soon opening the doors officially to our newest retail sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort,” said Matt Kalish, President and Co-Founder of DraftKings North America. “In the short span since launching our top-rated mobile sportsbook app in Colorado this past May, Coloradoans have proven to be among our most engaged customers, which makes our deepened connection to the state through these collaborations all the more exciting.”

A press release said the Rockies and DraftKings will also "collaborate to develop a digital content series featuring Rockies’ player appearances on DraftKings’ original 'The Sweat' program, along with podcasts, live videos and more."

“All of us at the Colorado Rockies are thrilled to take this exciting next step in our longstanding partnership with DraftKings,” said Walker Monfort, Rockies’ Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Expanding on our partnership for daily fantasy sports will only enhance what we’ve built with DraftKings up to this point. Tying our brand to an early industry leader in the new frontier of legalized sports betting will be a great new endeavor for both parties.”

The baseball team and DraftKings will also team for "hospitality offerings including game suites, ceremonial first pitches, batting practices and ticket giveaways that are being planned for the 2021 season and beyond," according to a news release.