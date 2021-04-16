Rockies game on Friday postponed due to weather

The Rockies and the Mets will play a double-header on Saturday afternoon.

DENVER — Friday night's game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather, the Rockies announced on Friday afternoon.

The 6:40 p.m. game will instead be played as part of a double-header on Saturday afternoon starting at 3:10 p.m. The second game will begin no later than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Only tickets for Saturday's game will be valid for the double-header. The same ticket will be good for either or both games, and fans won't be required to leave Coors Field between the games, the Rockies said.

> Video above: Rockies past and present excited for All-Star Game in Denver.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for Friday's game directly from the Rockies will either be credited to their account or refunded to the credit card from which the ticket was purchased.

Parking lots open at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the gates open at 1:30 p.m.

