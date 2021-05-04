Rockies blasted by Giants in Game 1 of doubleheader, give up 10 first inning runs

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies made history on Tuesday afternoon.
And it was not the good kind.
The team gave up 10 runs in the first inning of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants, just the second time in franchise history that ominous feat had happened. The other was in a 2008 game at the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Rockies lost the game 12-4.
It was historic for San Francisco as well as the Giants last scored 10-plus runs in the first inning of a 1967 game against the Cardinals.
German Marquez had the shortest outing of his career, giving up eight runs and only recording two outs. Brandon Belt hit a grand slam off reliever Jhoulys Chacin to make it 9-0 and Buster Posey homered to make it 10-0.
Raimel Tapia hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning for Colorado's four runs.
The Rockies are now 10-19 on the season entering Game 2 of the doubleheader later Tuesday night.
>> Video above: Rockies manager Bud Black on GM Jeff Bridich's resignation
