2 Colorado Rockies named Gold Glove finalists

DENVER — Two Colorado Rockies infielders are on the short list for the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove award, which recognizes each league's best defensive fielders at each position.

Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers and third baseman Ryan McMahon are among the finalists for the award.

The other two finalists at second base in the National League are the San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth and the St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman.

Also nominated at third base for the National League are former Rockie Nolan Arenado of the Cardinals, and the Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes.

This is the second consecutive nomination for McMahon at third base. In 2021, he was the team's lone Gold Glove finalist. He was bested by Arenado for the award.

This is Rodgers' first Gold Glove nomination.

The Gold Glove winners will be announced on Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. Mountain Time on ESPN, before Game 4 of the World Series.

This season, the Rockies' division rival Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees are tied for the most finalists, with five per team.

To determine the winners, each team’s manager, and up to six coaches on their staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their league. They cannot vote for players from their own team.

In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index to the selection process. That number comprises approximately 25% of the overall selection total, with the managers’ and coaches’ votes continuing to carry the majority.