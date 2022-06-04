Painting the town purple: Stripe is back on Blake Street ahead of Rockies home opener

Denver gets ready for baseball by bringing back a special tradition: the painting of the purple stripe outside Coors Field.

DENVER — The tradition of the purple stripe outside Coors Field is back ahead of Friday's home opener for the Colorado Rockies.

Denver crews were painting the stripe Wednesday morning on Blake Street between 22nd and 19th streets – right in front of the ballpark – with a few Rockies logos along the way.

The city usually brings the spray-painters out a few days ahead of the home opener to allow the paint to dry.

Some years, the weather throws a curveball and snow showers wash away the water-based paint – that happened in 2014 – but Denver isn't expecting any precipitation between now and Friday.

The painting of the purple line is a tradition that started in 1995, when the Rockies held their first home opener at Coors Field.

That opener was on April 26, 1995, and it was 39 degrees for the first pitch. The Rockies won 11-9 against the New York Mets with a walk-off homer.

