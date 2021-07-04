Diamondbacks score 3 in 13th inning to beat Rockies 10-8, overcome McMahon's 3 home runs

Ryan McMahon hit three solo homers in his first three at-bats to become the 18th player in Rockies history with three in one game, but Colorado still lost.

DENVER — Stephen Vogt homered and hit a go-ahead single in the 13th inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame Ryan McMahon’s three home runs, beating the Colorado Rockies 10-8 in a game delayed at the start by snow flurries on Tuesday night.

McMahon hit three solo homers in his first three at-bats to become the 18th player in Rockies history with three in one game. He added an RBI double in the 13th.

Winning pitcher Matt Peacock had a big major league debut for the Diamondbacks, tossing three innings, getting his first hit and scoring a run in Arizona’s three-run 13th.

Temperatures hovered in the high 30s and players’ breath was visible by the eighth inning while fans were bundled up around the stands.

The Rockies are now 1-4 on the season.

>> Video above: Rockies past and present excited for 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver

