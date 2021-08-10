Astros snap Rockies' 4-game win streak with 5-0 victory

Houston scored three runs in the fourth inning off Colorado starter Jon Gray (7-8).

HOUSTON — Jake Odorizzi and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, Taylor Jones had a two-run double and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and Jones followed with a double. Jones and McCormick each finished with two hits.

Michael Brantley had an RBI double in the fifth, and José Altuve added an RBI single in the sixth.

Odorizzi (5-6) scattered three hits and struck out three in five innings.

Odorizzi rebounded nicely after struggling in his previous four starts since the All-Star break.

