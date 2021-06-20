Vogelbach single lifts Brewers over homer-happy Rockies 7-6

For the third time in franchise history and second time this season the Rockies hit four homers in an inning, and all three have come at Coors Field.

DENVER — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorado’s four-homer barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockies trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run homer off Eric Lauer and Trevor Story followed with a 466-foot shot to chase the Milwaukee starter.

Reliever Zack Godley gave up a single, then a 456-foot homer to C.J. Cron to make it 6-5 with no outs. One out later, Joshua Fuentes tied it with the fourth of the inning.

It was the third time in franchise history and second time this season the Rockies hit four homers in an inning, and all three have come at Coors Field.

