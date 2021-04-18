Stroman's 8 innings, backhand grab lift Mets over Rockies 2-1

Charlie Blackmon had an RBI single for the Rockies, who have lost eight of nine.

DENVER — Marcus Stroman pitched eight innings of one-run ball and made a dazzling defensive play, catcher James McCann threw out Trevor Story attempting to steal second for the final out and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single and Jeff McNeil had an RBI groundout for the Mets, who have won five of their last six, including two of three at Coors Field this weekend.

Charlie Blackmon had an RBI single for the Rockies, who have lost eight of nine.

Stroman allowed three hits and struck out five. He also helped himself with a spectacular backhand play to start the eighth.

