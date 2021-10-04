Crawford's 3-run homer sends Giants past Rockies 4-3

Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies who are now 3-6 on the young 2021 season.

SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford delivered the decisive hit for a second straight day, connecting for a three-run homer in the sixth inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Crawford came through with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh of a 3-1 win in Friday’s home opener.

Ben Bowden relieved Chi Chi González and surrendered consecutive walks to Alex Dickerson and pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores before Crawford’s second homer of the season.

>>Video above: Rockies manager Bud Black on 2021 expectations: 'Anytime you make the playoffs, it's a successful season'

