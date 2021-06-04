Escobar hits 3-run homer, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 6-4

Colorado is now 6-33 on the road away from Coors Field this year. They've won 31 games at home.

PHOENIX — Eduardo Escobar had a three-run homer among his three hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Wednesday night.

The Diamondbacks, owners of the worst record in the majors at 25-63, won consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11, when they beat the Miami Marlins in back-to-back games.

The Rockies scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning. Ryan McMahon had an RBI double and C.J. Cron added an RBI single.

