Hoskins has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs as Nola, Phillies top Rockies 7-5

DENVER — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs to back seven solid innings from Aaron Nola that sent the Philadelphia Phillies past the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Saturday night.

Nola, who threw a shutout against St. Louis on Sunday, allowed four runs and six hits but settled down after the fifth. He retired his last seven batters, added a single at the plate and was on base for both of Hoskins’ homers.

Héctor Neris worked around a triple in the ninth to get his third save in four chances.

It was the sixth time in his career Hoskins has hit two home runs in a game and the first since Sept. 2, 2019, at Cincinnati.

The Rockies fell to 7-13 on the season and had their three-game winning streak snapped.

