The offense is suffering without the two veterans in the lineup.

DENVER — C.J. Cron recently returned to the Colorado Rockies after over a month on the injured list. He had been out since May 15 with back issues. The Rockies are still waiting for Kris Bryant to return to the team after heading to the injured list on June 1 with a left heel bruise, but he has ramped up his rehab and was scheduled to make a start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Since June 1, the Rockies have gone 7-17, and Cron was 0-3 in his return to the lineup, a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Rockies are the worst team in the National League by winning percentage and are the only team in the NL West with a negative run differential (-128).

When Bryant returns to the team and Cron gets more reps at the Major League level, will they help the Rockies' lineup generate more offense?

Paul Holden of the Locked On Rockies podcast talked about it on the latest episode of his show.

First, Holden discussed Cron’s return, saying, “Here’s the deal when it comes to C.J. Cron. C.J. Cron’s bat and power must be something that comes back and is featured.” Cron had a hot start to the 2022 season and made the National League All-Star team. He batted .298/.350/.552 with 21 home runs in the first 88 games of the season. Then he fell off in the second half, batting only .197/.263/.341 with eight home runs in 60 games.

That cooling-off period continued into 2023. Before his back issues cropped up, Cron was batting .223/.272/.417 with only six home runs, only appearing in 37 games. Still, the Rockies need him to start hitting again.

Holden said, “The lack of power continues to be a problem for the Rockies.” As for Bryant, Holden understands the injuries, but he said about Cron, “He hit 29 last year. He hit 28 the year before that. He hit 25 when he was with Minnesota. The Rockies will not be able to fight back in games.”

While discussing Tuesday’s loss to the Dodgers, Holden mentioned JD Martinez, who hit two home runs for the Dodgers as a guy who was signed to do just that. They don’t expect him to play good defense, but they expect Martinez to mash the ball, and he has. Martinez has hit 18 home runs in 62 games for the Dodgers in 2023.

Kris Bryant was batting .263/.346/.374 with only five home runs in 50 games prior to his injury.

Holden said, “The Rockies veterans that they are counting on to be key pieces of their offense, one, can’t stay healthy, and two, aren’t statistically performing the way that other veterans are. Especially when you’re looking at a team like the Dodgers.” He added, “More often than not, this Rockies offense is underwhelming, underperforming, and lacks serious power.”

Bryant, who was the big get for the Rockies when he signed with them in 2022, has 177 career home runs. Even just having him back in the lineup could be a boost to the team who owns the worst run differential in the National League.

The Rockies aren’t going anywhere. No one expects this team to win a lot in 2023, but if Cron and Bryant can return to the lineup and start hitting, they can win more games and maybe give the fans something more exciting to watch.