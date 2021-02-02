x
Rockies officially announce trade of Nolan Arenado to Cardinals

Colorado received five players back from the Cardinals after sending Arenado and "cash considerations" to St. Louis.
DENVER — The news Colorado Rockies fans were dreading for days is finally official. 

Nolan Arenado is no longer a member of the team. 

The Rockies officially announced the Arenado trade on Monday night, saying the team had sent the All-Star and "cash considerations" to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for five players. Multiple reports say the cash is $50M heading from Colorado to St. Louis along with Arenado. 

In the deal the Rockies acquired infielder Mateo Gil, left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, right-handed pitcher Tony Locey, infielder Elehuris Montero and right-handed pitcher Jake Sommers from St. Louis. 

Of the five players, only Gomber has MLB experience. He went 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA for St. Louis in 29 innings during the league's shortened 60-game season in 2020. 

The other prospects all didn't play baseball in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All four have minor league experience, but none were rated as top-5 prospects in the St. Louis organization. 

Arenado signed a $260 million, eight-year deal with Colorado in February 2019 and is owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons. He can opt-out of the deal after the 2021 season. 

The 29-year-old has eight Gold Glove Awards, the most of any player in franchise history. He's also a five-time All-Star.

The Rockies announced GM Jeff Bridich and owner Dick Monfort will discuss the trade with the media during a Zoom conference call at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. 

