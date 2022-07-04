Rockies home opener: Everything you need to know

Rockies fans are headed back to Blake Street. Here's what you need to know.

DENVER — Rockies fans are headed back to Blake Street for the first time in seven months.

The Colorado Rockies' 30th home opener is Friday, April 8 at Coors Field. First pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

While Opening Day is anticipated to be a sellout crowd, large crowds are also anticipated for both Saturday and Sunday.

Here's what you need to know if you're headed to the ballpark:

Rockies schedule

The Rockies play seven of their next nine games at Coors Field. Here's the opening slate of games:

Friday, April 8 vs. Dodgers: 2:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 vs. Dodgers: 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 vs. Dodgers: 1:10 p.m.

Monday, April 11 at Texas



Tuesday, April 12 at Texas

Thursday, April 14 vs. Cubs: 6:40 p.m.

Friday, April 15 vs. Cubs: 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 vs. Cubs: 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 17 vs. Cubs: 1:10 p.m.

Rockies tickets

Single game tickets and season tickets for the entire season are on sale now.

Tickets are sold at Rockies.com/Tickets, 303-762-5437 or at the Coors Field Ticket Office and Rockies Dugout Stores.

Opening Day Denver weather

Coors Field will be sunny and mild on Friday with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 60s. See the latest weather information here.

Opening Day timeline

9 a.m. - Coors Field parking lots open

11 a.m. - Festivals open at McGregor Square

11:15 a.m. - Rockies Batting Practice

12 p.m. - All ages open

12:20 p.m. - Dodgers Batting Practice

1:30 p.m. - Pregame ceremonies begin

2:08 p.m. - Rockies take the field

2:10 p.m. - Official game time

Rockies pregame festivities

Planned flyover conducted by the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard out of Buckley Space Force Base.

Honor Guard and presentation of flag with support from U.S. Armed Service Members and local first responders.

Moment of recognition and appreciation for Rockies fans.

Introductions of Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.

First pitch

Russell Wilson Denver Broncos quarterback

Angel Armenta Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver Youth of the Year Award winner

Genesis Rodriguez Girl Scouts of America Gold Award recipient

David Roitman Rockies season ticket holder



Gates for Opening Day

Gates for Opening Day will open at 12 p.m. Pregame ceremonies begin at 1:30 p.m. and first pitch at 2:10 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 1:15 p.m.

The Rockies recommend fans arrive early to avoid crowding at the gates. In addition, fans should enter the gate shown on their ticket. CLEAR members can enter through a dedicated lane at Gate C.

All Rockies tickets are digital in 2022. Fans are encouraged to access their digital tickets before they head to the game. Download the MLB Ballpark app on your smartphone for ticket access.

Fans entering the gates on Opening Day will receive a 2022 Colorado Rockies Magnet Schedule.

Coors Field parking

Coors Field parking lots are outside the right-field Gate A entrance with access at Wazee Street and Park Avenue or 33rd & Blake streets. On Opening Day, Coors Field parking lots open at 9 a.m.

Advance individual game parking passes are available for $17 at Rockies.com/Parking.

Shuttle service (allow for limited capacity due to safety protocols) is available within the lots to and from the Gate A entrance.

New food

Aramark has unveiled three tasty new items joining the Coors Field food lineup for the 2022 season:

Elvis Shake: This shake includes crème de banana, soft serve ice cream, peanut butter sauce, Cracker Jacks and candied bacon. This concoction will be sold at the Helton Burger Shack in Section 153.

Denver Steak & Cheese Fries: This sandwich combines chopped sirloin, white queso sauce, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, steak sauce, pepper and onion blend, chopped scallions and fries. It's available at Stands 134, 218, 243 and 330.

Louisiana Red Hot Chicken Sandwich: This includes spicy fried chicken breast, pickles, mayonnaise, a Louisiana Hot Sauce mix, lettuce, tomato and Louisiana bacon on a bun. Get it at Stands 125, 144, 226, 239, 306 and 323.



How to watch Rockies home opener

The Rockies’ home opener against the Dodgers will be televised locally on AT&T SportsNet.

The Rockies’ radio broadcast is on KOA NewsRadio 850 AM and 94.1 FM, as well as in Spanish on KNRV 1150 AM.

