Rockies opt not to play Thursday amid racial injustice protests

Colorado had won three straight games at Chase Field going into Thursday.

PHOENIX — The Colorado Rockies are joining the call for racial justice.

Winners of three games in a row and targeting a four-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado made the decision not to play Thursday to join the current protest across the sports world.

A statement from the team's Twitter account read: "After reflecting and meeting as a group, Rockies players have decided not to play today’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, standing in solidarity with athletes and sports teams against social injustice."

The team decision comes a day after outfielder Matt Kemp made an individual decision to sit out Wednesday night's game, which the Rockies won 8-7.

First pitch in the series finale was scheduled for 4:10 p.m. MT, and Kyle Freeland was slated to get the start on the pitcher's mound. Thursday's game has been officially labeled postponed.

Colorado will return to Coors Field for a six-game homestand beginning with a four-game series against the San Diego Padres. Friday's home game is slated for 6:40 p.m. MT.