Rockies place outfielder Kris Bryant on 10-day injured list with fractured finger

Bryant was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fourth inning Saturday against the Marlins.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger.

The team said Tuesday the move is retroactive to Saturday.

Bryant was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fourth inning Saturday against the Marlins. Initial X-rays were negative. Manager Bud Black said Bryant experienced soreness, and further imaging was conducted in Washington, where the Rockies are playing the Nationals, indicating the fracture.

Bryant is hitting .251 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 65 games.

The Rockies recalled infielder Elehuris Montero and right-handed pitcher Riley Pint from Triple-A Albuquerque, while right-hander pitcher Karl Kauffmann, who earned his first major league win Monday night, was optioned to Albuquerque.

Montero hit .198 with two homers and 13 RBIs in two prior stints with Colorado this season. Pint, a rookie, appeared in one game for the Rockies earlier this season, allowing one run in a third of an inning.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n