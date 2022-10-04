Rockies place Kris Bryant on 10-day injured list

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the injured list, the team announced Friday.
Bryant was placed on the 10-day injured list with a back strain, retroactive to April 26. Colorado also recalled infielder Elehuris Montero from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Bryant signed with the Rockies on a seven-year deal with $182 million back in March. He has recorded 16 hits in 65 plate appearances, playing in 15 games for Colorado so far this season.
The Rockies return home for a six-game homestand beginning with this weekend's series against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Colorado is looking to get back on track after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies on the road earlier this week.
>>Video above: Kris Bryant ready for next chapter with Colorado Rockies
