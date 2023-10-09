Where the Colorado Rockies ranked in MLB attendance this year

Baseball fans love Coors Field, even if they don't love the Rockies.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies may have lost a record number of games this season, but that didn't stop fans from showing up. Still, the team is challenged to rebuild pre-pandemic levels.

Attendance at Coors Field during the 2023 season increased 0.4% year over year to 2,607,935, according to the Denver Business Journal's sister publication Sports Business Journal.

Across all 30 Major League Baseball teams, the Rockies ranked No. 14 for home game attendance. Over the team's 81 home games during the regular season, the Rockies averaged 32,196 fans per game, a drop of 271 from 2022's average of 32,467 fans.

While overall attendance was up, the Rockies had little else to brag about this season. They recorded 103 losses this year and, with only 59 wins, came up last in the National League. Across the whole league, the only teams that fared worse were the Kansas City Royals (56 wins) and the Oakland Athletics (50 wins).

