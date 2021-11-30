Rockies re-sign pitchers Daniel Bard, Tyler Kinley

The team signed both pitchers to one-year contracts on Tuesday to avoid arbitration.

DENVER — Two familiar faces will be returning to the Colorado Rockies' bullpen next season.

The team signed right-handed pitchers Daniel Bard and Tyler Kinley to one-year contracts on Tuesday to avoid arbitration.

The news comes just two days after it was announced that former Rockies pitcher Jon Gray would be leaving to join the Texas Rangers.

Bard, who turns 37 in June, went 7-8 with a 5.21 ERA in 67 games played in 2021, earning 20 saves. Kinley, who turns 31 in January, went 3-2 with a 4.73 ERA in 70 games played in 2021.

