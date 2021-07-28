Rockies reacquire local pitcher Case Williams

The Douglas County High School graduate will reconnect with Colorado, the team that drafted him.

DENVER — Welcome home, Case Williams...again.

The right-handed pitcher out of Douglas County High School was traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, the team that sent him there just eight months ago.

Williams was drafted by Colorado, his hometown team, in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft (110th overall) last summer. He was then dealt to Cincinnati on Nov. 25.

The 19-year-old has gone 2-5 with a 5.55 ERA (47.0 IP, 29 ER), 33 walks and 34 strikeouts in 11 starts and one relief appearance for Low-A Daytona this season.

Williams was traded back to Colorado on Wednesday along with right-handed pitcher Noah Davis in exchange for Colorado's RHP Mychal Givens.

Givens went 3-2 with a 2.73 ERA (29.2 IP, 9 ER) in 31 appearances with the Rockies this season.

>>Video above: Local Rockies pitcher Case Williams fulfills lifetime dream

