Rockies sign three more draft picks

Zac Veen, Sam Weatherly and Jack Blomgren all agreed to terms with Colorado on Wednesday.
Credit: Photo courtesy: Colorado Rockies

DENVER — Three more Colorado Rockies draft picks put pen to paper on Wednesday, agreeing to terms with the club.

Zac Veen, Sam Weatherly and Jack Blomgren all signed after being selected in the 2020 MLB draft. The details of their agreements were not disclosed per club policy.

The trio joins Case Williams, a local right-handed pitcher out of Douglas County High School, who signed with Colorado last week.

Veen was the team's first-round draft pick (9th overall) out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida. The 6-foot-4, 201-pound outfielder was batting .500 before his senior season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rockies also agreed to terms with Sam Weatherly, a left-handed pitcher from Clemson University, and University of Michigan shortstop Jack Blomgren.

Credit: Photo courtesy: Colorado Rockies

Weatherly posted a 0.79 ERA for the Tigers during his junior season. He was originally selected by Toronto in the 2017 first-year player draft but did not sign. Colorado drafted him in the third round (81st overall) earlier this month.

Blomgren was the Rockies' final pick of the 2020 draft, taken 140th overall in the fifth round. He was named to the NCAA College World Series All-Tournament team after helping lead the Wolverines to the championship game.

Credit: Photo courtesy: Colorado Rockies

