McMahon goes deep in 10th, Rox split long twinbill with Cubs

Ryan McMahon delivered in extra innings for the Colorado Rockies.

CHICAGO — Ryan McMahon lofted a two-run homer in the 10th inning, Brendan Rodgers followed with a two-run double that gave him five RBIs for the game, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 13-10 and split a doubleheader.

The Cubs won the opener 5-2 in a tidy 2 hours, 9 minutes, thanks to Patrick Wisdom’s tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning.

The nightcap lasted exactly twice as long — 4:18 — as the teams combined to play 17 innings.

McMahon hit a high drive off Jake Jewell that landed with a thud in the basket in left for his 19th homer.

>>Video above: Colorado Rockies now say fan was calling for Dinger, not using racial slur

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.