Colorado Rockies

Rockies' new cap has purple mountain majesty

The new caps have trucker mesh in the mid and rear panels.

DENVER — Baseball’s back! And that means new caps. 

The Colorado Rockies have a new look for the spring season with this year’s Spring Training collection.

Created by New Era, the official on-field cap maker for Major League Baseball, the cap has trucker mesh in the mid and rear panels. 

The caps include side patches denoting each team’s affiliation with either the Grapefruit or Cactus League.

The Rockies will wear these caps throughout spring training.

“We love how spring training gives us the opportunity to celebrate the storied tradition of baseball while also providing the freshness that comes with a new season,” said Tim Shannahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap.

Credit: New Era Cap, LLC
New Era Cap x Colorado Spring Training 59FIFTY

“This collection provides exactly that, delivering a new look for each of the teams,” said Shannahan. “As fans across the country warm up for baseball’s return, they’ll be able to see their favorite players sporting these caps at spring training with their own chance to rep their team with this brand-new style.”

Fans will be able to shop the 2022 MLB Spring Training collections at local retailers as well as online at neweracap.com.

New Era’s Batting Practice collection will launch on March 25, offering similar cap styles with additional choices of bucket hats and visors.

Credit: New Era Cap, LLC
New Era Cap x Colorado Spring Training 59FIFTY
Credit: New Era Cap, LLC
New Era Cap x Colorado Spring Training 59FIFTY

