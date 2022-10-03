Rockies' new cap has purple mountain majesty

The new caps have trucker mesh in the mid and rear panels.

DENVER — Baseball’s back! And that means new caps.

The Colorado Rockies have a new look for the spring season with this year’s Spring Training collection.

Created by New Era, the official on-field cap maker for Major League Baseball, the cap has trucker mesh in the mid and rear panels.

The caps include side patches denoting each team’s affiliation with either the Grapefruit or Cactus League.

The Rockies will wear these caps throughout spring training.

“We love how spring training gives us the opportunity to celebrate the storied tradition of baseball while also providing the freshness that comes with a new season,” said Tim Shannahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap.

“This collection provides exactly that, delivering a new look for each of the teams,” said Shannahan. “As fans across the country warm up for baseball’s return, they’ll be able to see their favorite players sporting these caps at spring training with their own chance to rep their team with this brand-new style.”

Fans will be able to shop the 2022 MLB Spring Training collections at local retailers as well as online at neweracap.com.

New Era’s Batting Practice collection will launch on March 25, offering similar cap styles with additional choices of bucket hats and visors.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN